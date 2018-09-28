Get a job: Digital Extremes is looking for a Product Marketing Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Costa Mesa, California

As Product Marketing Manager you will be responsible for the inbound and outbound marketing activities for our published games. Your master craftsmanship of messaging and positioning will drive innovative campaigns and business plans that grow these new games as a service and their brands. Your leadership and communication skills will allow you to seamlessly work with dev teams miles (and sometimes countries) away, creating developer driven marketing collateral that amplify their creations and delight their players.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with the Director of Marketing to conceive, plan and execute marketing campaigns that establish strong and unique brands for our published games

Collaborate with external development teams to properly reflect their vision of their games in its marketing; learn these products inside-out technically and gameplay-wise to maximize promotional opportunities

Oversee the day-to-day project management and execution of marketing initiatives, tracking team tasks, resources, deliverables and deadlines

Manage, train, mentor a team of talented marketing coordinators to work with development, multimedia, PR, web development, and agencies to create marketing collateral that delights and engages each game’s unique audience

Develop, implement and manage marketing strategies that focus on user acquisition and retention; work closing with each developer’s internal Community Management team to ensure accuracy and alignment of marketing materials with the current state of the game

Assist with creative production of advertising and branding to develop communication and brand consistency across all user touch points; assist with copywriting/editing/positioning

Ensure marketing assets, web content, and community materials meet the caliber of brand expectations and strategic brand goals and are delivered on-time

Gather market data to measure effectiveness of marketing activities and report marketing progress and ROI to other departments/teams

Monitor key trends in the industry space and provide analysis as needed, i.e. analyze consumer research and business data to intelligently guide strategies and marketing investment

Estimate marketing budgets and accurately track, manage and report on costs

Work closely with 1st and 3rd party partners to encourage and maximize cooperative promotional opportunities

QUALIFICATIONS:

2-4 years’ experience in a comparable Product Management role (marketing management, brand management or product management) in the games industry; 1-2 years in the Free-to-Play market required

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or related field required, MBA preferred

Beyond compare organization and project management skills. Must have the ability to work on numerous tasks simultaneously in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment

Excellent communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal skills

Proven leadership skills of a marketing team of 3 or more staff

Strong understanding of marketing, promotions and pricing strategies, analysis and trends, product positioning, creative and media strategies, PR and promotional activity, all in the online realm

Quantitative, analytical and problem solving skills. Must be very comfortable with data analysis

Ability to leverage metrics and stats to make well-informed decisions, and reinforce marketing instincts with meticulous analysis and research; ability to use data to build business cases with a focus on ROI

Proficiency with MS Office Suite

