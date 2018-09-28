Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Breaking the rules of game design

October 4, 2018 | By Staff
October 4, 2018 | By Staff
Not too long ago, it was common wisdom in some game-making circles that the strongest known correlation between player retention and game design is whether the game provides Autonomy (player choice) Competence (players feel capable) and Relatedness (players receive recognition).

At GDC 2012, Naughty Dog's Kaitlyn Burnell took to the stage to question that wisdom and asks: when game designers learn to follow such rules, when is it right to break them?

She went on to explore games that break autonomy, competence and relatedness in powerful ways, from Valve's Portal to Brenda Romero's Mechanic is the Message board games, and analyze the value these games gain by breaking rules. These examples were then distilled into a design technique that lives at the intersection of ludology (game mechanics) and narrative, along with analysis of when to use and when not to use such techniques.

It was a great watch, so if you missed it back then don't miss out on your opportunity to now watch Burnell's talk for free over on the GDC YouTube channel

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

