Chat with the lead developer of The Light Keeps Us Safe at 3PM EDT

October 5, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Developer Big Robot has made its name on Steam for the last few years as a purveyor of finely-crafted first-person experiences, from the horror of Sir, You Are Being Hunted to the tranquility of The Signal from Tolva. Next week, the company is launching another Early Access game called The Light Keeps Us Safe, which is a return to the dev's horror roots. 

It's a perfect spooky game for a spooky October, so we're going to be going live at 3PM EDT with lead developer Jim Rossignol to discuss the development of The Light Keeps Us Safe! If you have questions for Rossignol, or about making games in Early Access, be sure to join us in Twitch chat. 

And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and editor roundtables. 

