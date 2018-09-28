Weekly Jobs Roundup: Nerd Kingdom, Plarium Michigan Studio, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Hamburg, Germany

New Moon Production is looking for a dev that considers HTML5, JavaScript, and CSS3 their passion to join its studio and develop new strategy games to expand its portfolio. The company is after someone with 1 to 5 years professional experience creating games with HTML5 and CSS3 as well as strong knowledge of JavaScript and TypeScript.

Location: Irving, Texas

Nerd Kingdom is looking for an adept lead gameplay programmer to be a key part of its core development team, overseeing and managing the operations of several gameplay programmers, while prioritizing the development of critical game systems. You will also work closely with key stakeholders and production personnel to ensure efficient game development on a studio-wide basis. This position calls for exceptional programming skill, boundless enthusiasm for making games, and the ability to guide and mentor a team of very talented, passionate programmers.

Location: Madison, South Dakota

Dakota State University is accepting applications for an Assistant Professor of Computer Game Design in the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences. Responsibilities include teaching a variety of courses based on specialization. Applicants are expected to have a strong background and publication record (or potential to publish). Examples may include game analytics, game engine development, gameplay programming, projects classes, and special topics courses in the area of the candidate’s specialty.

Location: Venice, California

Spatialand is looking for a developer to translate high level concepts into holistic user experiences that are developed and validated through prototypes and testing, focus on creating lasting connections and deep emotional ties between consumers and brands, communicate within the company to ensure UX is top of mind at all levels, and create an environment that breeds best in class user experience as a member of its team.

Location: Portage, Michigan

Plarium is after a passionate, product-focused game designer with a background in free to play mobile games with the ability to work within a number of systems and tools over with a wide range of content. A dev in this role must be able to iterate and refine their content given many different development challenges and be someone that is undeterred by impediments, and capable of self-managing daily tasks in pursuit of larger long term goals.