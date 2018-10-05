Watch us play The Light Keeps Us Safe with lead developer Jim Rossignol

Next week, developer Big Robot launches the game The Light Will Keep Us Safe on Steam Early Access. It's a return to familiar ground for the studio, which found massive success in 2013 with one of the first Early Access hits Sir You Are Being Hunted.

Since October is a spooky month for mysterious and odd things, we've decided to check in with Big Robot boss Jim Rossignol to talk about the development of The Light Keeps Us Safe, and what its plans for Early Access are. You can now watch our full conversation in the video above.

If you've got questions about how developers are faring in Early Access or why procedural level generation is making Rossignol's life easier, click on the video and watch the interview!

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.