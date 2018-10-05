Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch us play The Light Keeps Us Safe with lead developer Jim Rossignol

October 5, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
October 5, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Next week, developer Big Robot launches the game The Light Will Keep Us Safe on Steam Early Access. It's a return to familiar ground for the studio, which found massive success in 2013 with one of the first Early Access hits Sir You Are Being Hunted

Since October is a spooky month for mysterious and odd things, we've decided to check in with Big Robot boss Jim Rossignol to talk about the development of The Light Keeps Us Safe, and what its plans for Early Access are. You can now watch our full conversation in the video above. 

If you've got questions about how developers are faring in Early Access or why procedural level generation is making Rossignol's life easier, click on the video and watch the interview! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[10.05.18]
Games Writer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[10.05.18]
[Vietnam] Senior Game Designer
Spatialand
Spatialand — Venice, California, United States
[10.04.18]
UX Lead
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[10.04.18]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking fences, escaping dinosaurs?! Oh my, it's Parkasaurus' developers
Leaving the comforts of linear design behind to create the first Assassin’s Creed
Die, die, die: Boss battle design in Death's Gambit
A closer look at the malware that masquerades as Fortnite cheats


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image