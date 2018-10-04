Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Come to XRDC for a data-driven look at what VR devs need to know

October 9, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
More: VR, Design

We're just weeks away from XRDC in San Francisco, and organizers want to make sure that as you're finalizing your plans you don't overlook a promising data-driven talk about the contemporary VR market.

Specifically, the XRDC Games & Entertainment track talk on "Top 5 Things VR Developers Need to Know Based on Data" from Observer Analytics cofounder and chief Lucas Toohey.

If you love actionable data you want to see this talk, as Toohey plans to discuss key insights that have emerged from Observer Analytics' aggregate data which highlight best practices and design decisions directly affecting playability and retention.

By examining user behavior in a variety of application types, Toohey's team have identified problem areas when designing VR experiences, including designing for physical movement, user onboarding strategies, how first-time users react, and more.

Toohey aims to share useful takeaways in these areas, as well as a smorgasbord of overall VR usage statistics!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you’ll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

