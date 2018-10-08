Skybound Games will finish work on Telltale's The Walking Dead

Skybound Games has reached a deal with Telltale to finish development on The Walking Dead: The Final Season.

Skybound is the owner of The Walking Dead franchise, and was founded by series creator Robert Kirkman back in 2010.

The company oversees a number of comic, television, and film projects under the Skybound Entertainment banner, but has only really ever dabbled in the world of game development and publishing -- for instance, the firm's indie-publishing division Skybound Games was itself only formed earlier this year.

Although the terms of the deal are still being ironed out, Skybound has confirmed that members of the original development team will be brought back to finish the project.

"Since Telltale’s closure notice, we’ve been spending long hours figuring out if we could help complete this game. And as of today, we are very pleased to announce that we are taking on the job of finishing The Walking Dead: The Final Season and seeing an end to Clem’s story line, while working with with members of the original Telltale team," reads a blog post.

"We’re currently ironing out some of the details as this is a pretty major deal, so we’ll have more info on the who/what/where/when/how very soon as those details are finalized. We appreciate your patience during this process."

While the news might please some, it has many wondering what it'll mean for those affected by the huge spate of layoffs at Telltale.

The episodic studio recently ousted the vast majority of its 250-strong workforce without warning or severance pay, and the games industry has since rallied around the displaced Telltale employees in the hopes of helping them find new positions.

We've reached out to Skybound to try and find out more about the deal, and how it'll impact the laid-off Telltale staffers.