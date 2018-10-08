Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 8, 2018
Epic Games acquires game security and player service outfit Kamu

October 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Epic Games has acquired video game security and player services company Kamu for an undisclosed fee. 

Based in Helsinki, Kamu offers a suite of services focusing on game security, game telemetry, and game management, while its Easy Anti-Cheat system is used by over 100 million PC players around the world.

Epic, meanwhile, is the company behind the Unreal Engine, as well as games including Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and popular battle royale shooter Fortnite

A variety of Kamu's tools have actually been used to balance out and manage Fortnite's multiplayer experience, making it fair for players across the board. 

"Building and launching games today is incredibly challenging, and only half the battle," said Epic founder and CEO, Tim Sweeney. "Kamu’s tools for managing live games help developers grow and sustain their games successfully after launch. At Epic, we succeed when developers succeed."

Moving forward, the Kamu team will continue to expand its service line-up, while Epic hopes its new presence in Helsinki will help it recruit technology, engine, and online service developers in Finland.

