CD Projekt Red partners with multiplayer studio Digital Scapes

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red has struck up a long-term partnership with Canadian studio Digital Scapes.

For those who aren't familiar with the name, Digital Scapes specializes in triple-A multiplayer console and PC game development, and is made up of industry veterans from BioWare, Radical Entertainment, and Relic.

The developer has worked on a variety of titles including Company of Heroes, Warhammer 40,000, Dying Light, and has confirmed it's now begun work on Cyberpunk 2077.

Despite being billed as a single-player experience, CD Projekt has previously revealed it's working on a multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk behind closed doors -- though it's still very much an R&D project.

Speaking to Eurogamer at E3 2018, the Polish studio reiterated that Cyberpunk will be a single-player affair at launch, but that multiplayer might arrive further down the line. While still unconfirmed, the Digital Scapes partnership suggests that's now more of a possibility.