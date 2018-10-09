Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Epic is bringing a physical Fortnite bundle to store shelves for the holidays

October 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief:  Epic’s free-to-play battle royale game Fortnite is getting a physical release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch as part of a $29.99 bundle being distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

The Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle aims to place a physical version of the long-reigning battle royale behemoth in retail locations just ahead of the big holiday season by bundling a handful of in-game cosmetics and some of Fortnite’s V-Bucks currency together as a boxed release.

This release isn't the only Fornite bundle that will be showing up on store shelves during the coming holiday season. There's notably a Nintendo Switch Fortnite bundle due out next week that packages a different assortment of in-game goodies and some V-Bucks together with the console for the system's usual $299 price tag.

Fortnite, meanwhile, has also previously launched as a physical release way back before the battle royale mode the game is now known for was even a part of the game. That original "Founders Pack" launched last summer and included the Early Access PvE mode now known as Fortnite: Save the World

