Report: Microsoft is in talks to acquire Obsidian Entertainment

Report: Microsoft is in talks to acquire Obsidian Entertainment

October 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
October 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment might soon be a subsidiary of Microsoft. That’s according to multiple individuals speaking to Kotaku that say the shadowy acquisition is essentially a done deal at this point. 

The claims of those sources have yet to be backed up by any paperwork or official word from Microsoft, but three individuals who claim knowledge of the transaction told Kotaku that the negotiations were for sure taking place, while two of those people appeared more certain of the negotiations, with one saying that the deal was “90 percent” finalized and another that “it’s a matter of when, not if.”

While neither company would comment on the rumor, the move would fit in with Microsoft’s recent acquisition spree. The company announced that it had acquired a whopping four studios during its E3 press conference earlier this year including the likes of State of Decay dev Undead Labs, We Happy Few dev Compulsion Games, Forza Horizon dev Playground Games, and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice dev Ninja Theory. 

Obsidian meanwhile is widely known for games like Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II, and it’s own more recent Pillars of Eternity series. The studio currently has an unannounced role-playing game in the works under Take-Two’s Private Division publishing label as well. 

