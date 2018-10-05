Get a job: Demiurge is hiring a Lead/Senior Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Demiurge Studios is seeking a talented, experienced, free-to-play game designer to help lead our team to success. You'll collaborate with our internal design team during all stages of development as we launch new games for a voracious, passionate audience, and refine and extend them while they're live.

Your communication skills, organization, focus on iteration, and polish are all legendary. You've led teams of designers who would love to work with you again, and you've got a portfolio of shipped games that demonstrate your skills. People come to you for insightful feedback and advice on gnarly design problems. You can pinpoint the key characteristics necessary for a game's success and relentlessly prioritize to make them shine. You love games of all sorts - and it's clear to you that the best, most rewarding game of all... is making a great game for others to enjoy. Primary Responsibilities

Collaborate with artists, engineers, producers and team management in an iterative, agile development process

Drive gameplay, systems, and content design for a mobile free-to-play title through all development phases, from concept to live operations

Once live, design responses to performance indicators and customer feedback

Help to drive the project schedule, including the roadmap and backlog

Task and review design team's output

Provide both high-level game design direction and hands-on design implementation

Demonstrate proven design practices and mentor junior designers

Evangelize your title internally and externally.

Qualifications

3+ years of professional video game industry experience as a lead/senior designer

2+ complete product cycles from concept to ship

1+ mobile free-to-play title in a senior design role

Strong knowledge of basic game design and design theory

Reliable scheduling/time management skills

Ability to learn new tools and workflows with minimal supervision

Excellent organizational, analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills

Passion for mobile free-to-play games!

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis

Preference to applicants with

Strong UX design capability

Experience running prototyping teams

Expertise in Puzzle RPG and/or Card Battle games

Game programming or scripting experience

Strong math skills

Interested? Apply now.

