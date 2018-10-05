Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Demiurge is hiring a Lead/Senior Game Designer

October 9, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead/Senior Game DesignerDemiurge Studios (SEGA) 

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Demiurge Studios is seeking a talented, experienced, free-to-play game designer to help lead our team to success. You'll collaborate with our internal design team during all stages of development as we launch new games for a voracious, passionate audience, and refine and extend them while they're live.

Your communication skills, organization, focus on iteration, and polish are all legendary. You've led teams of designers who would love to work with you again, and you've got a portfolio of shipped games that demonstrate your skills. People come to you for insightful feedback and advice on gnarly design problems. You can pinpoint the key characteristics necessary for a game's success and relentlessly prioritize to make them shine. You love games of all sorts - and it's clear to you that the best, most rewarding game of all... is making a great game for others to enjoy. Primary Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with artists, engineers, producers and team management in an iterative, agile development process
  • Drive gameplay, systems, and content design for a mobile free-to-play title through all development phases, from concept to live operations
  • Once live, design responses to performance indicators and customer feedback
  • Help to drive the project schedule, including the roadmap and backlog
  • Task and review design team's output
  • Provide both high-level game design direction and hands-on design implementation
  • Demonstrate proven design practices and mentor junior designers
  • Evangelize your title internally and externally.

Qualifications

  • 3+ years of professional video game industry experience as a lead/senior designer
  • 2+ complete product cycles from concept to ship
  • 1+ mobile free-to-play title in a senior design role
  • Strong knowledge of basic game design and design theory
  • Reliable scheduling/time management skills
  • Ability to learn new tools and workflows with minimal supervision
  • Excellent organizational, analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills
  • Passion for mobile free-to-play games!
  • Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis

Preference to applicants with

  • Strong UX design capability
  • Experience running prototyping teams
  • Expertise in Puzzle RPG and/or Card Battle games
  • Game programming or scripting experience
  • Strong math skills

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

