Get a job: Demiurge is hiring a Lead/Senior Game Designer

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Demiurge Studios is seeking a talented, experienced, free-to-play game designer to help lead our team to success. You'll collaborate with our internal design team during all stages of development as we launch new games for a voracious, passionate audience, and refine and extend them while they're live.
Your communication skills, organization, focus on iteration, and polish are all legendary. You've led teams of designers who would love to work with you again, and you've got a portfolio of shipped games that demonstrate your skills. People come to you for insightful feedback and advice on gnarly design problems. You can pinpoint the key characteristics necessary for a game's success and relentlessly prioritize to make them shine. You love games of all sorts - and it's clear to you that the best, most rewarding game of all... is making a great game for others to enjoy. Primary Responsibilities
Qualifications
Preference to applicants with
Interested? Apply now.
