October 9, 2018
October 9, 2018
October 9, 2018
Video: How studios can set up accessibility-centric spaces

October 9, 2018 | By Staff
More: Serious, Production, Business/Marketing, Video

Should studios set aside permanent spaces dedicated to game accessibility research, feedback, education, and design?

In this GDC 2018 talk, Mixer's Tara Voelker and 343 Industries' Brannon Zahand discuss the value of a dedicated inclusive technologies space at Microsoft.

The two go over how the lab was launched, what went right (and not quite right) during the first six months of operation, and provide detailed tips and tricks for those interested in setting up their own accessibility-centric space.

It's an insightful talk that's worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

