Learn new ways of thinking about immersive experience design at XRDC!

Immersive experience design is the future of entertainment, which is why XRDC organizers want to take a moment away from preparing for the show later this month to talk about a fantastic roundtable session you can see there on how to design better, more immersive augmented and virtual reality content.

Specifically, the the XRDC Games & Entertainment track session on "Learning to do Design Thinking for Immersive Experiences" will see a panel of experts sharing concrete examples of how their design process works, how they interact with users during testing, and how they iterate on early prototypes.

So don't miss Doug North Cook (Assistant Professor of Immersive Media, Chatham University), Kat Harris (Designer and Developer, Microsoft), Kyle Vaidyanathan (Software Engineer, Unity Technologies), Clorama Dorvilias (Co-founder, DebiasVR) and Andrew Eiche (Chief Technology Owl and Cable Slinger, Owlchemy Labs) sharing their hard-earned knowledge about what's best in immersive experience design.

Make time to attend this panel and you'll almost certainly walk away with greater understanding of how design thinking can applied to immersive experience design. You'll also gain concrete tools and methods that can be applied to a variety of immersive projects to help with research, user testing, prototyping, iteration and more!

