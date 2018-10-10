Skybound vague on future of Telltale partnership

Earlier this week, Skybound Interactive revealed it was hashing out a deal with Telltale to finish work on The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and even expressed a desire to bring back members of the original dev team.

The company, co-founded by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, said it couldn't share any additional details until negotiations were over, leaving many wondering how the deal would affect those laid off -- without warning or severance -- by Telltale.

Now though, in a new interview with Variety, Skybound has offered some more (admittedly vague) details as to how the final deal might shape up.

"Whenever something like this comes up, our intention is to try and do the right thing, not just by the brand, but by the fans. This was our chance to do both," said company president Dan Murray.

"It’s also our intention to make sure to do right by the people we were working with. This is a business that is made by people, and when things like this happen there is a human cost. We are trying to do what we can to work with the original staff and provide a soft landing."

Although Murray expressed a desire to look after those affected by the layoffs, he neglected to explain how many original team members Skybound would be taking on, or what sort of contract they'd be receiving.

As for Telltale, it looks like the sinking studio won't get much out of the proposed deal, with Murray adding that "there's not a huge upside for the corporate entity of Telltale Games."

"This has nothing to do with Telltale Games and everything to do with the people involved with making The Walking Dead game and trying to take care of them in the meantime the best way we can," he continued.

"That’s the process we are in: Save the game for the fans and provide at least a runway to the team as we finish off the game. This has everything to do with the people who are making the game, and the fans."