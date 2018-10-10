Nintendo hacks The Legend of Zelda to make it more accessible

Nintendo has surprised Switch Online subscribers by releasing a special (SP) version of The Legend of Zelda called 'The Legend of Zelda - Living the life of luxury.'

The revised version of the 1987 classic -- which feels like Nintendo's spin on a ROM hack -- gifts players a ton of rupees and items from the start, making it more accessible for those keen to wander through Hyrule with minimal fuss.

"In this souped-up version of The Legend of Zelda, you'll start with a ton of rupees and items! You'll begin with all equipment, including the White Sword, the Magical Shield, the Blue Ring, and even the Power Bracelet," reads the game blurb.

"But if Ganon's still giving you a hard time, the power of money will overcome! Just buy yourself some more items and give it another shot!"

Beating the luxury edition will then grant players access to a more difficult version called 'Second Quest,' which will presumably let them put their newfound skills to the test in a world more akin to the original release.

All-in-all, it's a novel idea, and makes you wonder what other souped-up surprises Nintendo is working on, with some fans on ResetEra hoping for a SP version of Metroid that adds a map from the get-go.