Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo hacks The Legend of Zelda to make it more accessible

Nintendo hacks The Legend of Zelda to make it more accessible

October 10, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
October 10, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing

Nintendo has surprised Switch Online subscribers by releasing a special (SP) version of The Legend of Zelda called 'The Legend of Zelda - Living the life of luxury.' 

The revised version of the 1987 classic -- which feels like Nintendo's spin on a ROM hack -- gifts players a ton of rupees and items from the start, making it more accessible for those keen to wander through Hyrule with minimal fuss. 

"In this souped-up version of The Legend of Zelda, you'll start with a ton of rupees and items! You'll begin with all equipment, including the White Sword, the Magical Shield, the Blue Ring, and even the Power Bracelet," reads the game blurb. 

"But if Ganon's still giving you a hard time, the power of money will overcome! Just buy yourself some more items and give it another shot!"

Beating the luxury edition will then grant players access to a more difficult version called 'Second Quest,' which will presumably let them put their newfound skills to the test in a world more akin to the original release.

All-in-all, it's a novel idea, and makes you wonder what other souped-up surprises Nintendo is working on, with some fans on ResetEra hoping for a SP version of Metroid that adds a map from the get-go.

Related Jobs

Fantasma Games
Fantasma Games — Stockholm, Sweden
[10.10.18]
Front-End Game Programmer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — MnÃ­Å¡ek pod Brdy, Czech Republic
[10.10.18]
Game Programmer
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[10.10.18]
Senior Real-time VFX Artist
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[10.10.18]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How to choose what game to make next
Nintendo hacks The Legend of Zelda to make it more accessible
Skybound vague on future of Telltale partnership
How Early Access shaped the narrative structure of We Happy Few


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image