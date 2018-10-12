Our Properties:
Gamasutra
GameCareerGuide
IndieGames
GDC Vault
GDC
IGF
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates
Blogs
contractors
newsletter
store
SEARCH
GO
ALL
CONSOLE/PC
SMARTPHONE/TABLET
INDEPENDENT
VR/AR
SOCIAL/ONLINE
PROGRAMMING
ART
AUDIO
DESIGN
PRODUCTION
BIZ/MARKETING
Latest Jobs
View All
RSS
October 19, 2018
Gear Inc.
[Vietnam] Senior Game Designer
Plastic Wax
Lead UE/VR Developer
Heart Machine
Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Site Reliability Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Infrastructure Engineer
Latest Blogs
View All
Post
RSS
October 19, 2018
Video Game Music Composers: New VR Headphone Tech (2018)
VR Design Principles in "RIGS: Mechanized Combat League"
[
1
]
The Three Words That Will Make Magic Leap and Products Like it
[
4
]
Video Game Deep Cuts: Smash That Magic Spiderweb
Kliuless? Gaming Industry ICYMI #7
Press Releases
October 19, 2018
Games Press
CoffeeBiz Tycoon â€“
coming to Early Access
on...
Joycityâ€™s Savior Saga
is Perfect for Busy
Gamers
â€‹Crusader Kings the
Board Game at SPIEL â€™18
â€...
â€‹Crusader Kings the
Board Game at SPIEL â€™18
â€...
â€‹Crusader Kings the
Board Game at SPIEL â€™18
â€...
View All
RSS
About
Editor-In-Chief:
Kris Graft
Editor:
Alex Wawro
Contributors:
Chris Kerr
Alissa McAloon
Emma Kidwell
Bryant Francis
Katherine Cross
Advertising:
Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Gama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games
| By
| By
Post A Comment
More:
Related Jobs
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[10.19.18]
[Vietnam] Senior Game Designer
Plastic Wax — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[10.19.18]
Lead UE/VR Developer
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[10.18.18]
Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[10.18.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
[
View All Jobs
]
Top Stories
Secretly console first: A better approach to multi-platform game UI design
Rockstar Games clocks the average employee's workweek at 42-45 hours
Dota 2
now dynamically discloses loot box odds in-game
Six Foot lays off nearly one third of dev team following
Dreadnought
Steam launch
[
Next News Story
] [
View All
]
328335
newswire
/view/news//.php
Loading Comments
TECHNOLOGY GROUP
Black Hat
Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing World
Dark Reading
Enterprise Connect
GDC
Gamasutra
HDI
ICMI
InformationWeek
Interop ITX
Network Computing
No Jitter
Service Management World
VRDC
COMMUNITIES SERVED
Content Marketing
Enterprise IT
Enterprise Communications
Game Development
Information Security
IT Services & Support
WORKING WITH US
Advertising Contacts
Event Calendar
Tech Marketing
Solutions
Contact Us
Licensing
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Legal Entities
Copyright © 2018 UBM, All rights reserved