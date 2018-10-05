Come and be a part of making XRDC a more sustainable event!

The health of the environment is a key concern these days, and that's why the organizers of XRDC want to take a quick moment to talk about what's being done -- and what you can do -- to help make it a more sustainable event in a more sustainable industry.

Of course, this premium event for industry professionals and innovators of augmented, virtual, and mixed reality experiences will be held just weeks from now (October 29th and 30th) in San Francisco, at the landmark Westin St. Francis Hotel.

Along with all the great opportunities to meet interesting people and see intriguing talks, what you'll find at XRDC is a trained team of event management professionals who are keen to ensure you have a great time. They're also committed to putting on shows that have a positive environmental and social impact on the local community and the industry.

For each of our events, we constantly seek out areas for improvement, set objectives, implement change and then report on our progress regarding these six areas. This process results in us continually driving forward the sustainability of our events, as you'll see at XRDC later this month.

What XRDC is doing:

Using Energy Star rated projectors, monitors, and speakers and energy efficient LED lights.

Printing as much signage as possible on recyclable materials.

Choosing partners who value sustainability, like the Westin St. Francis who diverts over 75% of their waste from landfill.

Collaborating with the venue and general service contractors to compile data on the waste produced by the event and electricity used.

Studying the data to determine how to improve from year to year.

What you can do:

Download the XRDC app to stay informed of everything happening at and help work toward a paperless event.

Limit your impact from travel by using public transportation options like MUNI and BART and shared ride services like Lyft and Uber to get to and from the conference.

Reduce plastic waste by bringing your own refillable water bottle.

Opt-in on the Westin St. Francis’s Make a Green Choice program and earn a Starpoints or a food vouchers for each night you decline housekeeping.

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you’ll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa