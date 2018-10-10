Ninja Theory funds Senua's Scholarship for #WorldMentalHealthDay

Ninja Theory, the studio behind Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, announced the establishment of Senua's Scholarship earlier today, which aims to support the training of mental health tutors.

Created in collaboration with Cambridge Recovery College East, one of the key collaborators on Hellblade, Senua's Scholarship will be used to fund the HeadtoToe Charity and provide the opportunity for a student to train under the organization every year to become a tutor.

To help celebrate the announcement of Senua's Scholarship and in conjunction with #WorldMentalHealthDay, Ninja Theory also released 'Senua's Psychosis' online for the first time.

The 25 minute making-of video explains how the studio worked with neuroscientists and those with lived experiences of hearing voices to create a truthful representation of psychosis, and was previously only available to watch in-game.