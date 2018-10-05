Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Magic Leap announces grant program for indie developers

October 10, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: VR, Business/Marketing, Magic Leap

Magic Leap has announced the Magic Leap Independent Creator Program for independent developers, described during LEAPcon as a grant established for developers interested in bringing their creations to the platform.

Slated to start up later this year, the program will provide engineering, marketing, and financial support for selected developers.

An awards program was also introduced for the most innovative indie releases. More information about the program will be shared soon, although no concrete date has been given. 

