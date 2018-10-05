Magic Leap announces grant program for indie developers

Magic Leap has announced the Magic Leap Independent Creator Program for independent developers, described during LEAPcon as a grant established for developers interested in bringing their creations to the platform.
Slated to start up later this year, the program will provide engineering, marketing, and financial support for selected developers.
An awards program was also introduced for the most innovative indie releases. More information about the program will be shared soon, although no concrete date has been given.
Hey indie devs, we just announced the Magic Leap Independent Creator Program. It’s a grant designed to help you start making the Magicverse.— Magic Leap Developers (@magicleapdevs) October 10, 2018
Dev hardware, financial support, engineering support and marketing promotion can all be yours. #LEAPcon