Video: Sim City's Will Wright explains how piracy affected Raid on Bungeling Bay

Will Wright may be best known for designing SimCity, but it was his first developed game that inspired creating the city builder.

In this GDC 2011 postmortem, Will Wright revisits the development of the classic action strategy game Raid on Bungeling Bay.

Wright discusses how piracy affected Raid on Bungeling Bay's sales on the Commodore 64 (20,000 units) compared to the NES version (800,000 units), admitting to spending a lot of time writing anti-piracy measures for the former but noting the latter's cartridge-based format allowed the game to achieve much higher sales.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

