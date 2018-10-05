Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Sim City's Will Wright explains how piracy affected Raid on Bungeling Bay

October 10, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Will Wright may be best known for designing SimCity, but it was his first developed game that inspired creating the city builder. 

In this GDC 2011 postmortem, Will Wright revisits the development of the classic action strategy game Raid on Bungeling Bay

Wright discusses how piracy affected Raid on Bungeling Bay's sales on the Commodore 64 (20,000 units) compared to the NES version (800,000 units), admitting to spending a lot of time writing anti-piracy measures for the former but noting the latter's cartridge-based format allowed the game to achieve much higher sales.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

