Get a job: Ghosts of Tsushima dev Sucker Punch seeks an Outsource Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Bellevue, Washington​

Are you the type of artist who really understands how to “see the forest for the trees”? Do your co-workers consider you a well-versed generalist and great problem solver? Do you like helping others create art faster and at a higher quality level? Sucker Punch is looking for a driven, self-directed Outsource Artist to use their artistic eye and technical skills to help create the world of Ghost of Tsushima for PlayStation 4.



Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Compile, write and/or edit art feedback for external art partners

Collaborate with the Outsource Manager, artists, and designers to prepare art tasks for external teams

Integration and setup of assets for use in game

Polish, refine, and help generate prop variations

Assist the environment team with mainline art tasks when the need arises

Qualifications

Portfolio demonstrating an artistic eye related to environment props, construction, and proportion

A solid understanding of PBR texturing pipelines

Experience working in a PBR-ready game engine, such as Unreal, CryEngine, or Unity

An in-depth working knowledge of Maya, ZBrush, and Substance Painter

The ability to multi-task and self-manage time spent on assigned work

Strong verbal and written communication skills

2+ years of industry experience

Pluses

Bilingual, or experience communicating in a second language

Experience working as a freelancer or remote contractor

Previous experience working with outsource teams

An interest or familiarity with traditional Japanese culture and aesthetic

This is a full-time contract role in the beautiful Seattle area

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.