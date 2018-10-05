Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Ghosts of Tsushima dev Sucker Punch seeks an Outsource Artist

October 10, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Outsource ArtistSucker Punch Productions

Location: Bellevue, Washington​

Are you the type of artist who really understands how to “see the forest for the trees”?  Do your co-workers consider you a well-versed generalist and great problem solver? Do you like helping others create art faster and at a higher quality level? Sucker Punch is looking for a driven, self-directed Outsource Artist to use their artistic eye and technical skills to help create the world of Ghost of Tsushima for PlayStation 4.
 
Essential Duties and Responsibilities 

  • Compile, write and/or edit art feedback for external art partners
  • Collaborate with the Outsource Manager, artists, and designers to prepare art tasks for external teams
  • Integration and setup of assets for use in game
  • Polish, refine, and help generate prop variations
  • Assist the environment team with mainline art tasks when the need arises

Qualifications

  • Portfolio demonstrating an artistic eye related to environment props, construction, and proportion
  • A solid understanding of PBR texturing pipelines
  • Experience working in a PBR-ready game engine, such as Unreal, CryEngine, or Unity
  • An in-depth working knowledge of Maya, ZBrush, and Substance Painter
  • The ability to multi-task and self-manage time spent on assigned work
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • 2+ years of industry experience

Pluses

  • Bilingual, or experience communicating in a second language
  • Experience working as a freelancer or remote contractor
  • Previous experience working with outsource teams
  • An interest or familiarity with traditional Japanese culture and aesthetic

This is a full-time contract role in the beautiful Seattle area

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

