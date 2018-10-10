Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 10, 2018
October 10, 2018
October 10, 2018
Improbable brings SpatialOS integration to Unity

October 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Improbable has launched a GDK for Unity that brings integration for its could-computing platform SpatialOS to the fingertips of devs building games with the engine. 

The GDK is up on Improbable’s website now (with similar integration for Unreal Engine still in the works) and comes packaged with an open source multiplayer FPS starter project that Improbable says can handle as many as 200 players at once.

Improbable also notes that the SpatialOS GDK offers Unity devs an additional level of control and customization compared to the company's previous SpatialOS offerings, allowing developers that pick up the tool to work with modular gameplay features and Unity-friendly workflow changes.

SpatialOS itself is a cloud-based spin on multiplayer server management that divides the workload of running large online worlds across its platform, something that Improbable says gives devs the ability to create more demanding multiplayer experiences.

The platform has been picked up by developers working on MMO games like Bossa Studios' Worlds Adrift and Klang’s Seed so far, but the Unity integration and its accompanying starter project seem to indicate that the company is angling the platform toward other varieties of online game as well. 

