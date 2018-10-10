Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Improbable launches GDK to expand SpatialOS Unity integration

Improbable launches GDK to expand SpatialOS Unity integration

October 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
October 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Improbable has launched a GDK that expands the features offered by SpatialOS for developers working in Unity.

The GDK is up on Improbable’s website now (with a similar offering for Unreal Engine still in the works) and comes packaged with an open source multiplayer FPS starter project that Improbable says can handle as many as 200 players at once.

Improbable also notes that the SpatialOS GDK offers Unity devs an additional level of control and customization compared to the company's previous SpatialOS offerings, allowing developers that pick up the tool to work with modular gameplay features and Unity-friendly workflow changes.

SpatialOS itself is a cloud-based spin on multiplayer server management that divides the workload of running large online worlds across its platform, something that Improbable says gives devs the ability to create more demanding multiplayer experiences.

The platform has been picked up by developers working on MMO games like Bossa Studios' Worlds Adrift and Klang’s Seed so far, but the Unity integration and its accompanying starter project seem to indicate that the company is angling the platform toward other varieties of online game as well. 

