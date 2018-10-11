Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft has a free-to-play mobile Assassin’s Creed game on the way

Ubisoft has a free-to-play mobile Assassin’s Creed game on the way

October 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
October 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Ubisoft is teaming up with Behaviour Interactive for a free-to-play mobile game based on the company’s Assassin’s Creed series. 

Ubisoft itself publishes a variety of games, both premium and free-to-play, for mobile devices but showings from the company’s flagship franchises like Assassin’s Creed have been somewhat rare on the platform.

This newest title, Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion, is a remix on the kind of base-building free-to-play games Behaviour Interactive has made in the past like Fallout Shelter and Westworld, but with Assassin's Creed-flavored assassination and infiltration quests. 

Players are tasked with managing and building a secret assassin base all while collecting new in-game characters and training teams for those hands-on infiltration missions. The game itself is due out on November 21.

It is worth noting that two games developed by Behaviour Interactive in this base building genre are currently the subject of a lawsuit put forth by Bethesda. The suit, filed earlier this year, accused Warner Bros. and Behaviour Interactive of copyright infringement for allegedly reusing code written for Fallout Shelter in the development of Warner Bros.’ mobile Westworld game.

Behaviour and Warner Bros. later said the accusations were “ as surprising as they are unsubstantiated” and said that no code from the project it completed for Bethesda was reused for the Warner Bros. game. 

Related Jobs

Fantasma Games
Fantasma Games — Stockholm, Sweden
[10.10.18]
Front-End Game Programmer
PerBlue
PerBlue — Madison, Wisconsin, United States
[10.09.18]
Senior Data Analyst
Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Demiurge Studios (SEGA) — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[10.09.18]
Lead/Senior Game Designer
Outfit7 (Bcn Srl subsidiary)
Outfit7 (Bcn Srl subsidiary) — Barcelona, Spain
[10.09.18]
Senior Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Snap, Crackle, Pop: Crunch & self-mutilation in Swery's new puzzler The Missing
Fortnite's Android version is no longer invite-only
Ubisoft has a free-to-play mobile Assassin’s Creed game on the way
How to choose what game to make next


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image