Ubisoft has a free-to-play mobile Assassin’s Creed game on the way

Ubisoft is teaming up with Behaviour Interactive for a free-to-play mobile game based on the company’s Assassin’s Creed series.

Ubisoft itself publishes a variety of games, both premium and free-to-play, for mobile devices but showings from the company’s flagship franchises like Assassin’s Creed have been somewhat rare on the platform.

This newest title, Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion, is a remix on the kind of base-building free-to-play games Behaviour Interactive has made in the past like Fallout Shelter and Westworld, but with Assassin's Creed-flavored assassination and infiltration quests.

Players are tasked with managing and building a secret assassin base all while collecting new in-game characters and training teams for those hands-on infiltration missions. The game itself is due out on November 21.

It is worth noting that two games developed by Behaviour Interactive in this base building genre are currently the subject of a lawsuit put forth by Bethesda. The suit, filed earlier this year, accused Warner Bros. and Behaviour Interactive of copyright infringement for allegedly reusing code written for Fallout Shelter in the development of Warner Bros.’ mobile Westworld game.

Behaviour and Warner Bros. later said the accusations were “ as surprising as they are unsubstantiated” and said that no code from the project it completed for Bethesda was reused for the Warner Bros. game.