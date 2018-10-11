Digging into the creation of one pick-ticular WarioWare minigame

"All that was on the note was a picture of a finger and a nose, and the word ‘Pick!’”

- Nintendo’s Goro Abe recalls the note that inspired WarioWare's Gold Digger minigame

Kotaku has shared an interesting conversation with longtime Nintendo game developer Goro Abe that explores the origins of one particularly memorable 3 second long WarioWare minigame: Gold Digger.

The interview is a quick read, but it fellow game developers a look at the process behind creating rapid-fire minigames for WarioWare that can be both understood and successfully played in a matter of seconds.

“I took the note to my desk and proceeded to draw some 2D sprites,” Abe tells Kotaku. “I made the thickness of the finger the same size as the nostril, thinking how satisfying it would be to have the finger go into the nostril when you succeed, and I made the nose deform a little bit when you fail. Using these, I programmed and completed the basic game.”

Abe digs into the process more in depth in the full story as he talks about how he tweaked the short game for different difficulty levels as well as how the WarioWare team endeavored to create games that were “instantly understandable” across cultures, like picking a nose.