Microsoft has pulled the plug on Minecraft â€™s Apple TV version

Newsbrief: Microsoft has ended support for Minecraft on Apple TV, a change that rolled out late last month but wasn’t really noticed online until just this week.

According to a tweet circulating online, the Apple TV version of Minecraft now notifies players that official support for Minecraft on the platform ended September 24, a decision that is seemingly the result of a dwindling player base.

“We’re grateful to the Apple TV community for their support,” reads the message displayed to Minecraft players. “But we need to reallocate resources to the platforms that our players use the most.”

The game, which first launched in December 2016 has since been removed from the Apple TV Store and the company is offering refunds to those who purchased the game within 90 days of the shutdown. While Minecraft will continue to function on the platform, Microsoft won’t be releasing any new updates for that version of Minecraft or supporting it in either way