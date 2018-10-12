We're talking to the team behind CrossCode at 3PM EDT

A few weeks ago, 2D RPG CrossCode finally left Steam Early Access, where it's been gathering a small but loyal audience that's helped the game stand out on Steam over the last 2 years.

Now that the game's launch, we at Gamasutra have been curious about this little RPG, and how a smaller title with throwback art and mechanics can make such a splash on a crowded platform.

To get answers to these questions, we're going to be talking to Radical Fish co-founder Felix Klein (and his colleagues) about the making of CrossCode on the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

If you've got questions about CrossCode's development, or want to know more about putting a single-player RPG through Early Access, be sure to drop by Twitch chat and ask questions! And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.