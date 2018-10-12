Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bethesda Softworks opens new office to expand global operations

Bethesda Softworks opens new office to expand global operations

October 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
October 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Bethesda Softworks announced the opening of a new office in Moscow, Russia earlier today as part of its expansion of global operations. 

As detailed in a press release, the newly opened office will oversee sales and marketing in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and assist in the development of Bethesda Softworks current and on-going projects.

Simeon Chirikov will join Bethesda as Managing Director. Prior to joining Bethesda, Chirikov provided consulting services for the company and previously held positions at Wargaming and Electronic Arts. 

"The opening of the office in Moscow is a very exciting moment for Bethesda," said Sean Brennan, Managing Director at Bethesda Europe.

"Simeon's extensive knowledge of the Russian and CIS markets will help us to maximize and deliver upon all these titles' potential."

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[10.12.18]
Senior Game Developer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[10.12.18]
General Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[10.12.18]
Senior General Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[10.12.18]
Senior System Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making cars and writing code: Production Line's refreshing dev approach
Bethesda Softworks opens new office to expand global operations
Blog: Working with local devs to gain experience in games user research
XRDC speaker Q&A: BioWare vet Jonathan Perry tunes VR for workplace training


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image