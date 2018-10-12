Bethesda Softworks opens new office to expand global operations

Bethesda Softworks announced the opening of a new office in Moscow, Russia earlier today as part of its expansion of global operations.

As detailed in a press release, the newly opened office will oversee sales and marketing in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and assist in the development of Bethesda Softworks current and on-going projects.

Simeon Chirikov will join Bethesda as Managing Director. Prior to joining Bethesda, Chirikov provided consulting services for the company and previously held positions at Wargaming and Electronic Arts.

"The opening of the office in Moscow is a very exciting moment for Bethesda," said Sean Brennan, Managing Director at Bethesda Europe.

"Simeon's extensive knowledge of the Russian and CIS markets will help us to maximize and deliver upon all these titles' potential."