October 12, 2018
October 12, 2018
October 12, 2018
Bethesda teams up with West Virginia Tourism Office for Fallout 76 promo

October 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Fallout 76 developer Bethesda is partnering with the West Virginia Tourism Office to promote the upcoming game, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of the state.

Past Fallout games have adapted real-world locations like Boston and Washington D.C. to fit the game’s nuclear war-torn world, but often do so in a way that keeps certain historical landmarks and local flavor intact. The latest game is no different, and the state of West Virginia is now looking to use that setting to encourage tourism to the state.

The West Virginia Tourism office says it plans to use the game as an opportunity to educate Fallout 76 players on the real-life version some of the landmarks they’ll encounter in Bethesda’s upcoming online game. While the office is still ironing out promotional plans, the department says that advertising and tours are among the likely avenues the partnership will take.

"It's finally time the rest of the world sees what a gem West Virginia is," said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice in a press release. "For years, I've been saying we have it all: beautiful scenery, the best people you could ask for and more. And now, we get to share a piece of that with people all over the world through the unique lens of this video game."

