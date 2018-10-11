Learn about the future of mobile VR from Nolo VR at XRDC!

With two weeks to go until XRDC kicks off in San Francisco, now is a great time to talk about some of the intriguing sponsored sessions that our cutting-edge partners are bringing to the show.

You can find them all on the XRDC Partners track of talks, and today we wanted to quickly highlight one particular sponsored session that you won't want to miss -- especially if you have an interest in mobile VR.

XRDC 2018

Presented by XRDC partner Nolo VR, "Get Ready for the Age of 6DoF Mobile VR" will see the company's global content director Sunny Sun sharing insight into the state of the mobile VR market.

Nolo VR has a unique view of the industry, as it has developed an innovative positional tracking system that enables 6DoF ("6 degrees of freedom") tracking for mobile VR. This talk will also explore predictions for the future of the market, Nolo VR's own strategies to succeed (including a look at its own tech), and why the mobile VR industry is worth investing in.

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel.

XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference

