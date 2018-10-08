Weekly Jobs Roundup: Outfit7, Cryptic Studios, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Barcelona, Spain​

Outfit7 is looking for a Senior Game Developer to design, architect and implement game features and components as a member of its team in Barcelona. The studio is after a developer with at least 2 years of experience and a strong technical background in addition to seeking a dev with C# or C/C++ skills and excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Schell Games is seeking an Experienced Game Designer with the capability to both 1) creatively engage teams and 2) establish and guide the vision for a wide variety of transformational and entertainment guest experiences. The ideal candidate will bring strong skills in game design, leadership experience, vision holder, transformational design, agile development, partner relationships, technical expertise, and flexibility.

Location: Los Gatos, California

Cryptic Studios is looking for an enthusiastic, talented and versatile technical artist to join the Magic the Gathering MMO team. With a unique combination of artistic and technical expertise, you will be the bridge between artists and engineers who ensures an efficient art pipeline and optimized game.

Location: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Plastic Was is seeking a veteran VR/UE Blueprint/C++ Developer to Lead our Unreal Department onsite in its waterfront studio in Rhodes, Sydney. The team is after someone who is passionate about developing real-time capture and render technologies to redefine the process of film and television production and empower the Director and creative team’s vision for our projects. As a Technical Team Lead, you will help grow and nurture the Unreal team. You’ll be trusted to spearhead development efforts as well as work closely with stakeholders, Head of Studio, producers and relevant heads of department. As the Lead UE/VR Developer, you will have the incredible opportunity to create & influence the future of the studio's VR/AR process.