October 12, 2018
October 12, 2018
October 12, 2018
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Outfit7, Cryptic Studios, and more are hiring now!

October 12, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Sr. Game Developer, Outfit7

Location: Barcelona, Spain​

Outfit7 is looking for a Senior Game Developer to design, architect and implement game features and components as a member of its team in Barcelona. The studio is after a developer with at least 2 years of experience and a strong technical background in addition to seeking a dev with C# or C/C++ skills and excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Sr. Designer, Schell Games

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Schell Games is seeking an Experienced Game Designer with the capability to both 1) creatively engage teams and 2) establish and guide the vision for a wide variety of transformational and entertainment guest experiences. The ideal candidate will bring strong skills in game design, leadership experience, vision holder, transformational design, agile development, partner relationships, technical expertise, and flexibility.

Technical Artist, Cryptic Studios

Location: Los Gatos, California

Cryptic Studios is looking for an enthusiastic, talented and versatile technical artist to join the Magic the Gathering MMO team. With a unique combination of artistic and technical expertise, you will be the bridge between artists and engineers who ensures an efficient art pipeline and optimized game.

Lead UE/VR Developer, Plastic Wax

Location: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Plastic Was is seeking a veteran VR/UE Blueprint/C++ Developer to Lead our Unreal Department onsite in its waterfront studio in Rhodes, Sydney. The team is after someone who is passionate about developing real-time capture and render technologies to redefine the process of film and television production and empower the Director and creative team’s vision for our projects. As a Technical Team Lead, you will help grow and nurture the Unreal team. You’ll be trusted to spearhead development efforts as well as work closely with stakeholders, Head of Studio, producers and relevant heads of department. As the Lead UE/VR Developer, you will have the incredible opportunity to create & influence the future of the studio's VR/AR process.

Veo Robotics
Veo Robotics — Waltham, Massachusetts, United States
[10.12.18]
Software Engineer - Simulation
Veo Robotics
Veo Robotics — Waltham, Massachusetts, United States
[10.12.18]
Simulation Software Lead
Plastic Wax
Plastic Wax — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[10.12.18]
Lead UE/VR Developer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[10.11.18]
Gameplay Engineer


Top Stories

Making cars and writing code: Production Line's refreshing dev approach
Valve under investigation by Brazilian government over violent political game
John Carmack and ZeniMax have ended their legal dispute
Bethesda Softworks opens new office to expand global operations


