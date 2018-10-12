Facebook is testing a mobile app for watching Facebook Gaming streams

Facebook is currently testing a mobile spin on its Fb.gg streaming platform that groups features currently available in the company’s Facebook Gaming web platform into a mobile-friendly app.

Sensor Tower first spotted the app this week, reports Engadget, and it has since been revealed that the test is limited only to Android users in the Philippines.

Based on a store listing from the Google Play Store, the app offers the ability to watch streams being broadcast to Facebook and also access the Instant Games library it offers for the Facebook Messenger app.

Though only in beta, the app represents another facet of Facebook’s big video game push. The company has backed tools that encourage both developers and streamers to take advantage of Facebook as a potential streaming platform, including the earlier launch of that Fb.gg streaming hub, a recent program to help new Facebook streamers, and a SDK for game devs focused entirely on building the ability to broadcast to Facebook directly into games.

In a statement shared with Engadget, Facebook notes that a full release of the app isn’t set in stone. Instead, the company plans to look at feedback obtained from the limited beta and make a decision from there.

"We recently started testing a standalone gaming app on Google Play that builds on the experience of fb.gg, our destination on Facebook for people to find gaming content in one place. The fb.gg app is currently in beta with a limited set of features and available in the Philippines. We're using the beta phase to get feedback from the gaming community and will make a decision on whether we roll it out further based on that response."