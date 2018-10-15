Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 team was crunching 100-hour weeks, says Dan Houser

Red Dead Redemption 2 team was crunching 100-hour weeks, says Dan Houser

October 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
October 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Red Dead Redemption 2 looks set to be one of the biggest games of the year. The gun-slinging epic has been met with glowing previews across the board, and developer Rockstar has been inundated with praise for creating a world overflowing with impossible detail. 

Right now, all signs indicate the game will be a roaring success when it finally hits shelves later this month, but a recent interview with Vulture suggests it'll be an achievement that comes at a cost. 

Speaking to the magazine, Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser casually revealed the Red Dead development team worked 100-hour weeks polishing off the title. It's an alarming statistic that once again highlights how normalized crunch has become in the games industry. 

"The polishing, rewrites, and re-edits Rockstar does are immense. “We were working 100-hour weeks," explained Houser, before commenting on how the finished game will be overflowing with content. 

300,000 animations, 500,000 lines of dialogue, many more lines of code, and 60-hours of story. They're figures that make for impressive reading, until you realize what was sacrificed so they could be reeled out.

It might sound like we're flogging a dead horse, but it's important to highlight the human cost of crunch. While some might say it's a necessary evil, or that passionate employees are happy to work longer hours, it's an endeavor that ultimately does more harm than good.

Earlier this year, the IDGA's former executive director Kate Edwards commented on how crunch "burns people out, and has seriously negative effects on physical, mental, and social health." Referring to a survey conducted by the IDGA in 2015, Edwards said crunch affected 62 percent of developers, and only served to actively discourage them from working in the games industry. 

Plenty of high-profile creators have also slammed crunch, with Double Fine founder Tim Schafer last year branding it "misguided and old-fashioned," and calling for studios to eliminate the practice altogether.

"People do that kind of work because they don't feel confident in their creative output. It's a mode you get into when you can’t see a successful, metered approach to the work you have to do," he commented, drawing on his own experiences. 

"You don't realize until it has happened that you’re doing all this damage to your personal life by staying at work all the time. You can mentally put the rest of the world on hold, but the rest of the world can’t necessarily be put on hold by you."

You can find out more about Red Dead Redemption 2 by checking out the full interview on Vulture, but go in knowing there's nothing normal about working your staff down to the bone.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[10.15.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.15.18]
Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.15.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.15.18]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Landfall Games finds the fun in physics engines
Making cars and writing code: Production Line's refreshing dev approach
Valve under investigation by Brazilian government over violent political game
John Carmack and ZeniMax have ended their legal dispute


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image