Red Dead Redemption 2 team was crunching 100-hour weeks, says Dan Houser

Red Dead Redemption 2 looks set to be one of the biggest games of the year. The gun-slinging epic has been met with glowing previews across the board, and developer Rockstar has been inundated with praise for creating a world overflowing with impossible detail.

Right now, all signs indicate the game will be a roaring success when it finally hits shelves later this month, but a recent interview with Vulture suggests it'll be an achievement that comes at a cost.

Speaking to the magazine, Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser casually revealed the Red Dead development team worked 100-hour weeks polishing off the title. It's an alarming statistic that once again highlights how normalized crunch has become in the games industry.

"The polishing, rewrites, and re-edits Rockstar does are immense. “We were working 100-hour weeks," explained Houser, before commenting on how the finished game will be overflowing with content.

300,000 animations, 500,000 lines of dialogue, many more lines of code, and 60-hours of story. They're figures that make for impressive reading, until you realize what was sacrificed so they could be reeled out.

It might sound like we're flogging a dead horse, but it's important to highlight the human cost of crunch. While some might say it's a necessary evil, or that passionate employees are happy to work longer hours, it's an endeavor that ultimately does more harm than good.

Earlier this year, the IDGA's former executive director Kate Edwards commented on how crunch "burns people out, and has seriously negative effects on physical, mental, and social health." Referring to a survey conducted by the IDGA in 2015, Edwards said crunch affected 62 percent of developers, and only served to actively discourage them from working in the games industry.

Plenty of high-profile creators have also slammed crunch, with Double Fine founder Tim Schafer last year branding it "misguided and old-fashioned," and calling for studios to eliminate the practice altogether.

"People do that kind of work because they don't feel confident in their creative output. It's a mode you get into when you can’t see a successful, metered approach to the work you have to do," he commented, drawing on his own experiences.

"You don't realize until it has happened that you’re doing all this damage to your personal life by staying at work all the time. You can mentally put the rest of the world on hold, but the rest of the world can’t necessarily be put on hold by you."

You can find out more about Red Dead Redemption 2 by checking out the full interview on Vulture, but go in knowing there's nothing normal about working your staff down to the bone.