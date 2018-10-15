Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

National Videogame Museum to open in Sheffield this November

National Videogame Museum to open in Sheffield this November

October 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
October 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

The National Videogame Museum, the only permanent games museum in the UK, will open its doors in Sheffield on November 24. 

Previously known at The National Videogame Arcade and based in Nottingham, the attraction has rebranded and relocated to introduce video game culture to hundreds of thousands of new visitors. 

Those who venture inside will find a collection of playable consoles and arcade machines, exhibitions from studios showcasing their games and development processes, cultural festivals, a club for kids and parents, and a host of unique events.

It's good news for those who care about the preservation, cataloguing, and celebration of video game history, and if all goes well, it's hoped the museum will be able to expand its programming in the years ahead.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[10.15.18]
Senior Programmer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[10.15.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.15.18]
Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.15.18]
Senior Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Landfall Games finds the fun in physics engines
Red Dead Redemption 2 team was crunching 100-hour weeks, says Dan Houser
Making cars and writing code: Production Line's refreshing dev approach
Valve under investigation by Brazilian gov't over violent political game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image