National Videogame Museum to open in Sheffield this November

The National Videogame Museum, the only permanent games museum in the UK, will open its doors in Sheffield on November 24.

Previously known at The National Videogame Arcade and based in Nottingham, the attraction has rebranded and relocated to introduce video game culture to hundreds of thousands of new visitors.

Those who venture inside will find a collection of playable consoles and arcade machines, exhibitions from studios showcasing their games and development processes, cultural festivals, a club for kids and parents, and a host of unique events.

It's good news for those who care about the preservation, cataloguing, and celebration of video game history, and if all goes well, it's hoped the museum will be able to expand its programming in the years ahead.