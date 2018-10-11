Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Making of GDC 2019: Figuring out which pass is right for you

The Making of GDC 2019: Figuring out which pass is right for you

October 15, 2018 | By Staff
October 15, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, GDC

[In this "Making of GDC" blog post, Game Developers Conference GM Katie Stern discusses the content available to GDC attendees and offers a quick overview of how the show's different passes work.]

It occurred to me that GDC 2019 registration opens in a few days, and while the pass structure didn’t change much from last year, people could probably benefit from a little “Making of GDC” action to better understand the lay of the land.

The GDC audience is as diverse as the content it offers, and has numerous pass options to reflect that. Before I dive into which pass gets you into what, a quick primer on the structure of the week:

Monday & Tuesday: Summits and Tutorials; VRDC

Summits: These focused one- and two-day programs cover specific topics, such as: AI, Community Management, Educators, Independent Games, Game Narrative, Mobile, and UX. Think deep focus on a narrow segment.

VRDC: Two tracks covering immersive games and entertainment including AR, VR and MR experiences.

Tutorials: Focused one- and two-day deep dives into key game development topics including Art Direction, Animation, Board Game Design, Discoverability, Game Design, Math, Production, Technical Art, and Visual Effects (VFX).

Wednesday – Friday: Conference & Expo

Conference: These sessions touch on a broad range of game development disciplines, such as: Design, Visual Arts, Programming, Production & Team Management, Business & Marketing, Audio, Advocacy, and Vision Tracks, plus Classic Game Postmortems.

Expo: Three days of exhibits featuring 550+ companies including leading technology companies, game development product and service providers, and indie game showcases.

The basic structure of GDC’s passes effectively offers access to session content in a few ways:

  1. Monday & Tuesday;
  2. Wednesday – Friday;
  3. All week.

Access to the expo on Wednesday – Friday is included in all of the pass options.

I encourage you to check out the passes and prices grid to compare and contrast access levels to find your perfect fit.

GDC also has specialty passes for game audio professionals, Indie game devs and students.

Pro Tips!

  1. The Indie Games Summit pass is limited quantity and sells out quickly!
  2. Audio passes get you access to all of the quality audio content Wednesday through Friday, but doesn’t get you into all of the other content or the Audio-related Tutorials or Summits on Monday/Tuesday.
  3. Student expo pass is only good for access to the Expo and Game Career Seminar on Friday only. Plan your trip accordingly!

Last, but certainly not least, there are alternative ways to gain access to GDC if the purchase price is a barrier. GDC partners with numerous organizations to host a variety of scholarship programs geared toward creating access for underrepresented segments of the industry, offers a low-income pass lottery and hosts the Conference Associate program. Info all of these programs are updated throughout the fall season, so check back regularly!

Hopefully you now have a little more insight into how to GDC’s passes are structured and are armed to make the best selection to maximize your GDC experience. I am so excited to see you all in March!

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[10.15.18]
Senior Programmer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[10.15.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.15.18]
Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.15.18]
Senior Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Landfall Games finds the fun in physics engines
Crunch isn't required, claims Rockstar co-founder after 100-hour weeks comment
Making cars and writing code: Production Line's refreshing dev approach
Valve under investigation by Brazilian gov't over violent political game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image