Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why Paradox is bringing visual editing tools to its next engine update

Why Paradox is bringing visual editing tools to its next engine update

October 15, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
October 15, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Audio, Design

"We want to put as much power as we can into the hands of the people who are making content. They shouldn’t have to ask a coder for help.”

- Engine team lead John Wordsworth talks about creating development tools that require less coding to use

Paradox Games’ engine team lead John Wordsworth has dove into why the company is taking its next engine update in a different direction in a recent interview with VentureBeat.

The in-development version of the company’s Clausewitz engine aims to lower the barrier of entry for modders or game developers that don’t necessarily enjoy coding to introduce changes to Clausewitz-powered Paradox Games. 

That update, named Jomini, aims to bring a number of tools into the engine that enable more visual editing for artists, writers, designers, and other subsets of game developer that don’t necessarily need to code during their day-to-day jobs.

While visual editing elements aren’t necessarily a groundbreaking game development feature, Wordsworth’s comments in the full interview offer an interesting look at why the studio decided to introduce new tools like that to begin with. 

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[10.15.18]
Senior Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.15.18]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.15.18]
Lead Backend Engineer (f/m)
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.15.18]
Senior Dev Ops Engineer (f/m)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Landfall Games finds the fun in physics engines
Crunch isn't required, claims Rockstar co-founder after 100-hour weeks comment
Making cars and writing code: Production Line's refreshing dev approach
Valve under investigation by Brazilian gov't over violent political game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image