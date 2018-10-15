Why Paradox is bringing visual editing tools to its next engine update

"We want to put as much power as we can into the hands of the people who are making content. They shouldn’t have to ask a coder for help.”

- Engine team lead John Wordsworth talks about creating development tools that require less coding to use

Paradox Games’ engine team lead John Wordsworth has dove into why the company is taking its next engine update in a different direction in a recent interview with VentureBeat.

The in-development version of the company’s Clausewitz engine aims to lower the barrier of entry for modders or game developers that don’t necessarily enjoy coding to introduce changes to Clausewitz-powered Paradox Games.

That update, named Jomini, aims to bring a number of tools into the engine that enable more visual editing for artists, writers, designers, and other subsets of game developer that don’t necessarily need to code during their day-to-day jobs.

While visual editing elements aren’t necessarily a groundbreaking game development feature, Wordsworth’s comments in the full interview offer an interesting look at why the studio decided to introduce new tools like that to begin with.