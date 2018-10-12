Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
See how to improve your MR apps with Microsoft's Azure at XRDC!

October 16, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Production

We're counting down the days until XRDC arrives in San Francisco, and with it a premier array of innovative and intriguing experts sharing their learnings in augmented reality,  virtual reality, and mixed realiy experience development.

You can find quite a few of them speaking as part of the XRDC Partners track of talks, and today we wanted to quickly highlight one particular sponsored session from XRDC partner Microsoft that you'll want to see if you're at all curious about how cloud computing can help supercharge your work.

Attend XRDC 2018 to learn about AR/VR/MR for games, entertainment, healthcare, enterprise training, education, automotive, and innovative use cases across industries.

Specifically, the XRDC sponsored session on "Empowering Mixed Reality Users by Leveraging Azure Cloud Services" will see Microsoft program manager Jesse McCulloch taking the stage to give you a friendly overview of how Microsoft can help you empower your audience by leveraging Azure Cloud Services to strengthen your mixed reality experiences.

McCulloch will help you start thinking of your applications in terms of the Intelligent Cloud and the Intelligent Edge, which might open you up to new breakthroughs. You'll also get practical examples of real-life applications using Azure Services to reduce costs, enhance productivity, and delight users. Don't skip it!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you’ll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

