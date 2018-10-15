God of War devs share early level designs for #Blocktober

It's #Blocktober again, and developers are celebrating by sharing screenshots and gifs from their projects throughout the early stages of game development.

Many designers from triple-A to indie participate in the showcase, and the team over at Sony Santa Monica studio recently took to Twitter and uploaded early version of levels from God of War to show just how much can change from start to finish.

Blocking out a scene is one of the earliest stages of the level design process, and lets designers visualize how players will move through and interact with a map or stage before it's filled in.

Level Designer Mark Nguyen kicks off the series of tweets, beginning with the opening section to Veithurgard.

Happy #Blocktober everyone! I'll be posting screenshots throughout the day. Here is the opening section to Veithurgard. #GodofWar @SonySantaMonica pic.twitter.com/WfEHCJstlS — Marc Nguyen (@marcnotmark) October 11, 2018

Fellow designers Kai Zheng, Ian Miller, and Chris O'Neill join in as well, showcasing the building blocks behind block mesh all the way to finished scene.

#Blocktober post 1 of 5: the Stonemason's right hand #GodofWar @SonySantaMonica



Ironically, the best way to show off epic scale is to have the players interact with this 'tiny' ring. Thanks to our amazing artists for transforming my 'diamond in the rough' into stunning art! pic.twitter.com/MqJgzzgOJp — Kai Zheng (@devilpie) October 12, 2018

"The Summit" of the Mountain initial art sheet and final version of the level I designed for #GodofWar . Arted by our amazing Senior Staff Artist Paul Coda #Blocktober @SonySantaMonica pic.twitter.com/vYA7rRHFHD — Chris O'Neill (@chris_a_oneill) October 11, 2018

It's interesting to see how the designers on God of War blocked out levels and compare them to the finalized product. Be sure to check out the #Blocktober hashtag to see behind-the-scenes from other games as well!