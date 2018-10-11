Get a job: Airship Syndicate is hiring a Sr. Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

Airship Syndicate is looking for an experienced gameplay programmer to help build a cool new action game for PC and consoles! Come join a growing team working on fun stuff in an awesome city!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Gather requirements based on stakeholder input

Provide reasonable time estimates, and communicate when adjustments are needed

Collaborate iteratively with designers, artists and other team members to deliver polished gameplay

Create internal tools as needed to improve and support workflow

Deliver clean, efficient and well-documented code

Fearlessly and relentlessly debug difficult problems

REQUIRED:

Experience on at least two shipped commercial game titles

At least 5 years commercial game development experience

Solid knowledge and experience using C++

Motivated self-starter; complete tasks without intense supervision

Good oral and written communication skills

Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

PLUSES:

Experience working with Unreal 4

Multiplayer programming experience in Unreal 4

Latest generation console development experience

Interested? Apply now.

