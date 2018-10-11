Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Airship Syndicate is hiring a Sr. Programmer

Get a job: Airship Syndicate is hiring a Sr. Programmer

October 15, 2018 | By Staff
October 15, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Programmer, Airship Syndicate

Location: Austin, Texas

Airship Syndicate is looking for an experienced gameplay programmer to help build a cool new action game for PC and consoles! Come join a growing team working on fun stuff in an awesome city!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Gather requirements based on stakeholder input

  • Provide reasonable time estimates, and communicate when adjustments are needed

  • Collaborate iteratively with designers, artists and other team members to deliver polished gameplay

  • Create internal tools as needed to improve and support workflow

  • Deliver clean, efficient and well-documented code

  • Fearlessly and relentlessly debug difficult problems

REQUIRED:

  • Experience on at least two shipped commercial game titles

  • At least 5 years commercial game development experience

  • Solid knowledge and experience using C++

  • Motivated self-starter; complete tasks without intense supervision

  • Good oral and written communication skills

  • Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

PLUSES:

  • Experience working with Unreal 4

  • Multiplayer programming experience in Unreal 4

  • Latest generation console development experience

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[10.15.18]
Senior Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.15.18]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.15.18]
Lead Backend Engineer (f/m)
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.15.18]
Senior Dev Ops Engineer (f/m)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Landfall Games finds the fun in physics engines
Crunch isn't required, claims Rockstar co-founder after 100-hour weeks comment
Making cars and writing code: Production Line's refreshing dev approach
Valve under investigation by Brazilian gov't over violent political game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image