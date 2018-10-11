Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Alternative paths in indie development

October 15, 2018 | By Staff
October 15, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design, Video

Every GDC developers get together to learn from peers who have found success on the well known gaming platforms. But what can be learned from developers that took alternate routes?

In this GDC 2018 set of microtalks, developers Kaho Abe, Robin Baumgarten, Nathalie Lawhead, Tj Hughes, Heather Flowers and Tammy Duplantis share their experiences taking strange and untrodden paths in the world of indie games.

The developers discuss their work on specialized custom hardware, games that are focused on expression of the creator, and experimental games to share their experiences.

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[10.15.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.15.18]
Gameplay Designer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.15.18]
Senior Game Designer (f/m)
League of Geeks
League of Geeks — South Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
[10.14.18]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Landfall Games finds the fun in physics engines
Crunch isn't required, claims Rockstar co-founder after 100-hour weeks comment
Making cars and writing code: Production Line's refreshing dev approach
Valve under investigation by Brazilian gov't over violent political game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image