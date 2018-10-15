Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sega reports 'long overtime' hours cut by 80%

Sega reports 'long overtime' hours cut by 80%

October 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
October 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sega's latest financial report claims "long overtime hours" (which the company defines as working more than 80 extra hours in a month) have been reduced 80 to 90 percent since establishing the anti-overtime initiative back in 2013.

According to Sega's 2018 Integrated Report, the effort has been focused at four divisions: Sega Games proper, the arcade division Sega Entertainment, animation studio TMS Entertainment, and Sega Toys. The report also highlights overtime reduction as one of the company’s biggest short-term goals. 

While the divisions listed above represent a small portion of Sega Sammy Holdings subsidiaries, Sega's main Japanese development studio is there.

"The main focus of the Group’s work-style reforms is the achievement of a balance between work and private life," the report says.

"We want employees to have quality time outside of the office so that they do not lose their creative drive. Well-established measures that the Group has introduced to reduce long overtime work have produced tangible results.”

Alongside with the Japanese government's work-style reform, Sega is also promoting remote work as a possibility for its staff.

The introduction of new systems aimed at developing a healthier work-life balance is a feat to be proud of, but it's worth noting that employees can be still work around four extra hours a day without being recorded in these figures provided. 

The report also includes an update on the Japanese firm's Road to 2020, a long-term business strategy towards increased profits, productivity, and sales.

The Road to 2020 has Sega aiming for ¥300 billion (~$2.6 billion) in entertainment content sales with an operating income of ¥30 billion (~$268 million) and an operating income margin of ten percent.

To reach this goal, Sega will put more attention to its global games business and catalog of intellectual properties to "create major hit products".

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.15.18]
Studio Programming Director
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.15.18]
Studio Art Director
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.15.18]
Studio Design Director
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.15.18]
Studio Production Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Landfall Games finds the fun in physics engines
Crunch isn't required, claims Rockstar co-founder after 100-hour weeks comment
Making cars and writing code: Production Line's refreshing dev approach
Valve under investigation by Brazilian gov't over violent political game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image