Bandai Namco agrees European distribution deal for Cyberpunk 2077

Newsbrief: CD Projekt Red has partnered with Japanese publisher Bandai Namco to distribute Cyberpunk 2077 throughout Europe.

Bandai will be responsible for distributing and promoting the open-world RPG in 24 countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK.

The duo previously worked together to dish out The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3 on European soil, and explained the decision to join forces again was a no-brainer.

As for who'll be responsible for distribution in other regions, CD Projekt recently announced Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment has agreed to distribute Cyberpunk across North America.