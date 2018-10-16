Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 16, 2018
October 16, 2018
October 16, 2018
Bandai Namco agrees to European distribution deal for Cyberpunk 2077

October 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: CD Projekt Red has partnered with Japanese publisher Bandai Namco to distribute Cyberpunk 2077 throughout Europe. 

Bandai will be responsible for distributing and promoting the open-world RPG in 24 countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK. 

The duo previously worked together to dish out The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3 on European soil, and explained the decision to join forces again was a no-brainer. 

As for who'll be responsible for distribution in other regions, CD Projekt recently announced Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment has agreed to distribute Cyberpunk across North America.

