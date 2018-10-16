Discord game marketplace and subscription service enter global beta

Discord has launched the worldwide beta for its fledgling game storefront and Nitro subscription service, meaning both can now be accessed by the platform's 150 million registered users.

The aptly named Discord Store gives people the means to purchase titles through the platform, including a selection of 'First on Discord' timed exclusives.

Nitro, meanwhile, grants paying subscribers access to a catalog of games, including popular releases like Inside, Darksiders, Psychonauts, FTL, Super Meat Boy, and Metro: Last Light Redux.

Notably, Discord has just expanded Nitro for the second time, effectively repositioning the service as another 'Netflix of gaming' type offering, putting it in a similar bracket to Microsoft's own Xbox Game Pass, which grants users access to a smorgasbord of Xbox titles for a recurring monthly fee.

Indeed, the company claims the "all-you-can-eat" game library is now packed with more than 60 games worth over $1000. To reflect that change, Discord has bumped up the price of the monthly Nitro subscription to $9.99 from $4.99, while there's also a $99.99 annual option that effectively offers two months for free.

It'll be interesting to see how Nitro shapes up moving forward, but Discord has already pledged to keep updating the service over the coming months.