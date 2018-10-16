Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Discord game marketplace and subscription service enter global beta

Discord game marketplace and subscription service enter global beta

October 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
October 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Discord has launched the worldwide beta for its fledgling game storefront and Nitro subscription service, meaning both can now be accessed by the platform's 150 million registered users. 

The aptly named Discord Store gives people the means to purchase titles through the platform, including a selection of 'First on Discord' timed exclusives

Nitro, meanwhile, grants paying subscribers access to a catalog of games, including popular releases like Inside, Darksiders, Psychonauts, FTL, Super Meat Boy, and Metro: Last Light Redux.

Notably, Discord has just expanded Nitro for the second time, effectively repositioning the service as another 'Netflix of gaming' type offering, putting it in a similar bracket to Microsoft's own Xbox Game Pass, which grants users access to a smorgasbord of Xbox titles for a recurring monthly fee.

Indeed, the company claims the "all-you-can-eat" game library is now packed with more than 60 games worth over $1000. To reflect that change, Discord has bumped up the price of the monthly Nitro subscription to $9.99 from $4.99, while there's also a $99.99 annual option that effectively offers two months for free. 

It'll be interesting to see how Nitro shapes up moving forward, but Discord has already pledged to keep updating the service over the coming months.

Related Jobs

Funcom
Funcom — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[10.16.18]
External Producer
Outfit7 (Bcn Srl subsidiary)
Outfit7 (Bcn Srl subsidiary) — Barcelona, Spain
[10.16.18]
Senior Game Developer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[10.16.18]
Senior Product Manager for a New Mobile Strategy MMO
Experius
Experius — Culver City, California, United States
[10.15.18]
Unreal 4 Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Inside the tools and techniques used to build The Crew 2's open world
Sony has fixed the messaging bug that's been crashing PS4s
Bandai Namco agrees to European distribution deal for Cyberpunk 2077
How Landfall Games finds the fun in physics engines


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image