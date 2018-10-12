Submissions are now open for the GDC 2019 Tutorials!

Game makers, take note: Game Developers Conference 2019 organizers are issuing the public call for submissions to present lectures and panels as part of one of six full-day GDC 2019 Tutorials!

This is a great opportunity to share your learnings with your peers, but you have to move quickly: the deadline for submissions to all Tutorials save one is Wednesday, November 7th! If you'd like to pitch something for the perennially popular Level Design Workshop, your deadline is a smidge sooner -- Friday, November 2nd!

Quick refresher: The Tutorials are scheduled during the first two days of GDC 2019 (Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19) as a way of offering attendees the chance to focus on the critical components of game development, providing them with a full day to take a deep dive into a single topic.

The organizers of these day-long workshops are constantly working to ensure they encompass the most interesting, informative, and cutting-edge sessions. With that in mind, the following Tutorials are currently seeking great talk submissions -- you can submit a talk proposal to each (before the deadline!) via the provided form:

This year GDC once again returns to San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center March 18th through the 22nd, the 33rd edition of the premiere event for game industry professionals.

