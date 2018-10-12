Get a job: Experius is looking for an Unreal 4 Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Culver City, California

Experius Inc. is working with The VOID to develop a new hyper reality experience. The position is contract based, but can lead to full time on following projects.

We are seeking a self-motivated and experienced 3D generalist for an exciting Hyper Reality Project (Virtual Reality theme experience). The team will be small and we're looking for someone with a passion for VR, super realistic environments and an easy going team player. Someone who is willing to do a lot of different tasks and run and solve challenges.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

You will be responsible for Unreal 4 environments with photogrammetry assets, modeling/texturing, UE4 PBR shaders, and Lighting, taking full ownership of the area. You should have good time management skills and be able to prioritize work. You should be familiar with photogrammetry assets, clean up meshes, UV/topology and LODs. Having worked with UDIMs and virtual texture plugins like Granite or Amplify is a plus.

REQUIREMENTS:

A strong artistic eye with great attention to details and good lighting.

Strong modeling skills in Maya, clean game topology, UVs.

Ability to create high quality high and low poly models and textures

Technical knowledge about real-time shader creation as well as PBR/LODs workflow in Unreal4.

Strong skills with Maya, mudbox or zbrush, UNREAL 4 engine, substance designer/painter. Photoshop.

GOOD TO KNOW:

Reality Capture

Prior photogrammetry experience.

To be considered please send a copy of your CV/Resume with salary expectations and a link to your showreel.

