Ubisoft selects new CFO to take over beginning in 2019

October 16, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Ubisoft announced today that chief financial officer Alain Martinez will retire from the company at the end of 2018, with Frédérick Duguet taking over the role beginning in 2019. 

Duguet, who has been Ubisoft’s chief financial planning officer since 2009, will work with Martinez over the next few months to ensure a seamless transition to the CFO role. 

"The appointment of Frédérick as Ubisoft’s Chief Financial Officer is excellent news for the Group," said Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot in a statement regarding the executive shift.

"His expertise, intimate knowledge of the company and deep understanding of the value creation drivers in the video game industry are all assets that will greatly aid Ubisoft in its new development phase."

