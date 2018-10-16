Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 16, 2018
October 16, 2018
Github launches beta of GitHub Actions, a workflow automating tool

October 16, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Github has detailed and launched a handful of new features that aim to arm devs using the platform’s repositories with new tools to improve workflows and collaboration.

The biggest of these new tools is GitHub Actions, currently out in a limited public beta. Actions gives devs the ability to automate certain parts of their workflow to build, package, release, update, and deploy a project without manually running the code itself. 

The blog post detailing Actions and the other new tools coming to GitHub dives into exactly how these new systems work, but essentially developers are able to create and share containers to handle various tasks automatically, ranging from things like deploying projects to setting up text alerts for certain triggers.

Developers can find more information on Actions and sign up for the beta on Github’s website

