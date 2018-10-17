Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Loot Crate now offers a monthly indie game subscription service

October 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Indie

Newsbrief: Loot Crate is kicking off a $10 a month subscription service through a partnership with deal-a-day site Chrono.gg called Loot Play.

The company totes Loot Play as a highly curated spin on a monthly game bundle, and says it aims to highlight five games a month with a “focus on creative new voices” in indie game development.

Each digital offering features five games, though Loot Crate says that it’ll select one game in every box to be a “featured title” which will receive streams and stories on Mixer and the company’s blog that dig into the history of that game and its developer.

Currently, Fourattic’s Crossing Souls is set to lead as the featured game in that inaugural box while the four other titles included will remain a mystery until the digital crate releases. 

